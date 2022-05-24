China’s CanSino BioLogics has published the results of an early-stage clinical trial which found that an aerosol inhaled version of its Ad5-nCoV vaccine – which is already approved for use in a single-dose, injectable form in China, Pakistan and Mexico – triggered immune responses without serious side effects. Photo: CCTV
Coronavirus: oral CanSino dose gives a bigger antibody boost than third Sinovac jab, study finds
- Aerosol version of CanSino adenovirus vaccine produced up to 24 times the antibodies against Delta than the control group, researchers find
- The original vaccine was approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization on Thursday
