A Beijing delivery worker waits for a dinner order at a restaurant offering only take-out services because of Covid-19 restrictions in China’s capital. Beijing reported a record number of Covid cases on May 23, reviving concern the capital may face a lockdown. Source: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: tougher action for Beijing in China’s tussle between virus and zero-Covid goal
- China’s capital reports 48 new local infections on Tuesday, after recording 99 infections the day before
- The case number is small compared to Shanghai but Beijing’s response has been unprecedented and increasingly stringent
