China has about 120,000 haemophilia patients and about 40,000 registered patients, of which 75-80 per cent are haemophilia A patients and 15-20 per cent are haemophilia B patients, according to haematologist Zhang Lei. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese scientists declare breakthrough that allows haemophilia patients ‘to live like normal people’
- Researchers designed a gene therapy drug to treat the disorder and found it to be safe and effective in preventing bleeding events a year after infusion
- Study achieved the best treatment results internationally and ‘takes curing incurable haemophilia B from a hope to a reality’, according to team
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
China has about 120,000 haemophilia patients and about 40,000 registered patients, of which 75-80 per cent are haemophilia A patients and 15-20 per cent are haemophilia B patients, according to haematologist Zhang Lei. Photo: Shutterstock