Vaccine take-up is relatively low among the elderly. Photo: Reuters
Vaccine take-up is relatively low among the elderly. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

Chinese capital offers elderly Covid vaccine-related health insurance to ease hesitancy

  • Relatively low vaccine take-ups among the most vulnerable age groups are a key weakness in the country’s ‘dynamic zero-Covid’ strategy
  • The new plan for Beijing offers payouts of up to US$74,200 with premiums covered by the government in an effort to overcome vaccine hesitancy

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:56pm, 27 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Vaccine take-up is relatively low among the elderly. Photo: Reuters
Vaccine take-up is relatively low among the elderly. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE