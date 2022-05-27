Vaccine take-up is relatively low among the elderly. Photo: Reuters
Chinese capital offers elderly Covid vaccine-related health insurance to ease hesitancy
- Relatively low vaccine take-ups among the most vulnerable age groups are a key weakness in the country’s ‘dynamic zero-Covid’ strategy
- The new plan for Beijing offers payouts of up to US$74,200 with premiums covered by the government in an effort to overcome vaccine hesitancy
