The recently discovered sinkhole in Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region contains a pristine forest. Photo: CGTN
Science
What we know so far about the newly discovered forest in a massive Chinese sinkhole

  • Giant sinkholes – also named ‘heavenly pits’ by Chinese geologists – offer unique habitats where a variety of plant and animal life can thrive
  • The latest discovery has raised hopes that it will host unknown species and scientists have already identified some rare ones inside

Echo Xie
Updated: 7:36pm, 29 May, 2022

