The Chang’e 4 probe landed on the far side of the moon three years ago. Photo: AP
China put a telescope on the far side of the moon. It still cannot escape from radio noise
- An instrument on board the Chang’e 4 lander was intended to scan the universe free from radio interference from Earth but the reality is proving trickier
- Scientists knew radio noise from the lander would be a problem, but now need another solution after their initial precautions did not prove effective
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The Chang’e 4 probe landed on the far side of the moon three years ago. Photo: AP