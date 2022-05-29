The Chinese giant salamander is known as a “living fossil”. Photo: Shutterstock
Meet the new wild species of pure Chinese giant salamanders raising hopes for the future of the ‘living fossil’
- Researchers discovered the group of genetically uncontaminated amphibians in a pristine corner of eastern China
- The find means that others of the critically endangered population could be out there
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The Chinese giant salamander is known as a “living fossil”. Photo: Shutterstock