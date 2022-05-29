The Chinese giant salamander is known as a “living fossil”. Photo: Shutterstock
Science
China

Meet the new wild species of pure Chinese giant salamanders raising hopes for the future of the ‘living fossil’

  • Researchers discovered the group of genetically uncontaminated amphibians in a pristine corner of eastern China
  • The find means that others of the critically endangered population could be out there

Xinlu Liang
Xinlu Liang

Updated: 6:00am, 29 May, 2022

