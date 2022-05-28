Health workers carry out checks prior to mass nucleic acid tests in Shenzhen in March. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus in China: Covid tests for the dead spark online mockery in Shenzhen

  • Mix of derision and understanding as web user posts screenshot of Shenzhen rules requiring Covid-negative report for cremation
  • Staff member of Shenzhen’s only funeral home says application is flexible, cites eased pandemic situation

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 9:17pm, 28 May, 2022

