Taiwanese insurers are facing a wave of further claims on Covid-related policies in June and July. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s insurers brace for over US$1 billion in Covid-related claims amid outbreak
- Financial regulator has ordered companies to honour valid policies after they were criticised for dismissing claims, cancelling policies and delaying payouts
- Since the start of the pandemic, many firms have offered policies protecting customers against negative health impacts of the virus and associated costs
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Taiwanese insurers are facing a wave of further claims on Covid-related policies in June and July. Photo: Reuters