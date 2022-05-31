The scientists used the technology to 3D-print objects on flat surfaces such as tinfoil and a laboratory bench. Photo: Zhang Zhuohao
Scientists say they have made a vivid 3D printing ink without dyes and pigments
- The biocompatible ink is safe for use in toys that change colour or even food decorations, though it’s not yet edible, according to Chinese team
- New technology is based on structural colouration – meaning it produces colours through interactions between light and intrinsic nanostructures
