Beijing reported one community cases of Covid-19 on Monday after three days of no infections. Photo: Reuters
‘Be on guard at all times’: no easing in dine-in ban as Beijing’s run of zero Covid cases ends
- Chinese capital reports a new community case of the coronavirus after 3 days without one
- Restaurants still limited to offering takeaways but Chaoyang residents can return to the office
