Astronauts on the previous Shenzhou 13 mission watch the cargo spacecraft leaving the space station’s core module in March. Photo: Xinhua
Astronauts on the previous Shenzhou 13 mission watch the cargo spacecraft leaving the space station’s core module in March. Photo: Xinhua
Science
China /  Science

China to send astronauts to space station for final steps of construction

  • Source says crew of three will blast off from the Gobi Desert on Sunday and will include Liu Yang, who was the first Chinese woman in space
  • During their six-month mission they will oversee the installation of two laboratories, taking it from a single module to a T-shaped structure

Ling XinWilliam Zheng
Ling Xin in Beijingand William Zheng in Hong Kong

Updated: 10:00pm, 30 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Astronauts on the previous Shenzhou 13 mission watch the cargo spacecraft leaving the space station’s core module in March. Photo: Xinhua
Astronauts on the previous Shenzhou 13 mission watch the cargo spacecraft leaving the space station’s core module in March. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE