Astronauts on the previous Shenzhou 13 mission watch the cargo spacecraft leaving the space station’s core module in March. Photo: Xinhua
China to send astronauts to space station for final steps of construction
- Source says crew of three will blast off from the Gobi Desert on Sunday and will include Liu Yang, who was the first Chinese woman in space
- During their six-month mission they will oversee the installation of two laboratories, taking it from a single module to a T-shaped structure
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Astronauts on the previous Shenzhou 13 mission watch the cargo spacecraft leaving the space station’s core module in March. Photo: Xinhua