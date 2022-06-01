Military powers are racing to develop hypersonic weapons. Photo: Shutterstock
Military powers are racing to develop hypersonic weapons. Photo: Shutterstock
Science
China /  Science

Chinese researchers say they have developed AI to predict course of hypersonic missiles

  • Scientists from the Air Force Early Warning Academy say the technology can foresee the course of glide weapons travelling at more than five times the speed of sound
  • The world’s leading powers are racing to develop hypersonic weapons and it is thought that existing technology will not be able to stop them

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 1 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Military powers are racing to develop hypersonic weapons. Photo: Shutterstock
Military powers are racing to develop hypersonic weapons. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE