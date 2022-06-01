Damage caused by the earthquake in Lushan county, Yaan city, in the Chinese province of Sichuan. Photo: Weibo
6.1 magnitude quake shakes Chinese county, epicentre of deadly 2013 shock
- Epicentre of Wednesday’s quake close to Lushan county, where 196 people lost their lives in April 2013
- Beijing orders third-highest alert level in China’s four-tier system, with national emergency response teams also on the way
