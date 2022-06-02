People spend time at a riverside park in Shanghai on Wednesday after the city’s long Covid-19 lockdown was lifted. Photo: Reuters
People spend time at a riverside park in Shanghai on Wednesday after the city’s long Covid-19 lockdown was lifted. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

Coronavirus: China and Western Australia hailed as pandemic refuges despite lacking geographic advantage

  • Study published in Risk Analysis journal finds two very different jurisdictions kept mass outbreaks at bay for two years of pandemic
  • But maintaining and winding down a successful refuge has challenges, and the cost to human health and well-being must be considered, Australian researcher says

Holly Chik
Updated: 12:00pm, 2 Jun, 2022

