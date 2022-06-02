The robotic technique has a higher success rate than manual cloning. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese scientists produce world’s first pigs cloned entirely by robot
- The team at Nankai University in Tianjin says that removing humans from the time-consuming and complicated process has helped improve the success rate
- The technique could benefit Chinese agriculture and consumers and help reduce the country’s dependence on imported breeding stock
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The robotic technique has a higher success rate than manual cloning. Photo: Shutterstock