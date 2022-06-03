A Ukrainian serviceman shoots at a Russian drone with an assault rifle from a trench at the front line east of Kharkiv on March 31, 2022. Chinese military researchers predict drones armed with facial recognition and AI will be used in future conflicts. Photo: AFP
China spurred by Russia’s setbacks in Ukraine to develop smarter military drones
- PLA researchers say drones will use AI and publicly available photos from social media to identify, track or kill high ranking officials behind enemy lines
- The war has also drawn China’s attention to SpaceX’s Starlink: ‘The space internet has become a reality and changed the form of war’
A Ukrainian serviceman shoots at a Russian drone with an assault rifle from a trench at the front line east of Kharkiv on March 31, 2022. Chinese military researchers predict drones armed with facial recognition and AI will be used in future conflicts. Photo: AFP