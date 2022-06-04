The study found that habitual tea drinking may potentially balance the gut flora and bile acids from the liver. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Habitual tea drinking may reduce the effects of chronic insomnia, study finds
- Long-term consumption could improve gut health and lower the risk of developing diseases caused by the sleep disorder, researchers say
- They tracked the sleeping patterns of over 1,800 people in the Chinese city of Guangzhou for six years, along with diet and other factors
