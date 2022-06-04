The study found that habitual tea drinking may potentially balance the gut flora and bile acids from the liver. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Habitual tea drinking may reduce the effects of chronic insomnia, study finds

  • Long-term consumption could improve gut health and lower the risk of developing diseases caused by the sleep disorder, researchers say
  • They tracked the sleeping patterns of over 1,800 people in the Chinese city of Guangzhou for six years, along with diet and other factors

Nick Yang
Nick Yang in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 4 Jun, 2022

