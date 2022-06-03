Residents queue for free rapid screening reagents, masks, toilet paper and other epidemic prevention supplies in Taipei on Friday. Photo: CNA
Taiwan reports 142 more deaths as it considers easing quarantine on entry

  • The number of daily infections should fall over the next two to three weeks, epidemiologists say
  • Island reports more than 76,000 new cases while mainland health authorities report 20

Jess Ma
Updated: 8:54pm, 3 Jun, 2022

