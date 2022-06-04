The Shenzhou-14 prepares for lift-off. Photo: Xinhua
China’s first woman in space Liu Yang returns for Shenzhou 14 mission as next generation takes centre stage
- The trio who will spend six months on the Tiangong space station are the first drawn entirely from the batch of astronauts recruited in 2010
- Like Liu, mission commander Chen Dong is making his second space flight, but newcomer Cai Xuzhe is an unknown quantity
