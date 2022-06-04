(L-R) Cai Xuzhe, Chen Dong and Liu Yang will help finish the core structure of China’s Tiangong space station Photo: AP
(L-R) Cai Xuzhe, Chen Dong and Liu Yang will help finish the core structure of China’s Tiangong space station Photo: AP
China /  Science

China’s Shenzhou 14 astronaut trio ready for lift-off on Sunday, space agency confirms

  • Rocket carrying three-member crew, including China’s first woman in space, will launch from Inner Mongolia on Sunday morning
  • Mission commander Chen Dong will be leading the first-ever team of second-generation astronauts picked from air force pilots in 2010

Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 3:47pm, 4 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
(L-R) Cai Xuzhe, Chen Dong and Liu Yang will help finish the core structure of China’s Tiangong space station Photo: AP
(L-R) Cai Xuzhe, Chen Dong and Liu Yang will help finish the core structure of China’s Tiangong space station Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE