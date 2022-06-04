(L-R) Cai Xuzhe, Chen Dong and Liu Yang will help finish the core structure of China’s Tiangong space station Photo: AP
China’s Shenzhou 14 astronaut trio ready for lift-off on Sunday, space agency confirms
- Rocket carrying three-member crew, including China’s first woman in space, will launch from Inner Mongolia on Sunday morning
- Mission commander Chen Dong will be leading the first-ever team of second-generation astronauts picked from air force pilots in 2010
