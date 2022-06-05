The crewed spaceship Shenzhou 14, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, is launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China on June 5, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
China declares Shenzhou 14 launch a success as three astronauts lift off to finish Tiangong space station
- Spacecraft launched from Jiuquan satellite launch centre at 10.44am on Sunday and is expected to dock with the Tianhe core module within 7 hours
- The crew includes Liu Yang, the first Chinese woman in space, along with experienced astronaut Chen Dong and pilot Cai Xuzhe, who is on his first trip to space
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The crewed spaceship Shenzhou 14, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, is launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China on June 5, 2022. Photo: Xinhua