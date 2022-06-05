Taiwan has been considering easing border controls and shortening quarantine for business travellers. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan reports 124 Covid-19 deaths, including 9-year-old boy, but island ‘closer to peak’

  • Central Epidemic Command Centre is watching closely to see if Dragon Boat Festival holiday prompts a spike in cases
  • Lockdowns in mainland China and their impact on global supply chain bottlenecks are among uncertainties for Taiwan’s economic growth, says statistics office

Updated: 8:16pm, 5 Jun, 2022

