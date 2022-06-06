An analysis by researchers in the United States found no association between Covid-19 infection risk and asthma. Photo: Shutterstock
An analysis by researchers in the United States found no association between Covid-19 infection risk and asthma. Photo: Shutterstock
Covid infections lower in people with food allergies – and not higher in asthmatics, study finds

  • Researchers find infected households with asthmatic individuals are not at increased risk of transmission
  • Children under 12 years of age are just as susceptible as teenagers and adults, but most have no symptoms, research shows

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 6 Jun, 2022

