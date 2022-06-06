Volunteers disinfect a temporary Covid-19 testing site in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, in late February 23. The region has been struck by a number of outbreaks this year. Photo: Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images
Volunteers disinfect a temporary Covid-19 testing site in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, in late February 23. The region has been struck by a number of outbreaks this year. Photo: Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images
China /  Science

Covid outbreak shuts down Chinese city as Beijing and Shanghai return to new normal

  • Inner Mongolian centre of Erenhot imposes new restrictions after a string of community cases
  • Case numbers down to single digits in country’s financial and political capitals

Kate Zhang
Kate Zhang

Updated: 6:07pm, 6 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Volunteers disinfect a temporary Covid-19 testing site in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, in late February 23. The region has been struck by a number of outbreaks this year. Photo: Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images
Volunteers disinfect a temporary Covid-19 testing site in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, in late February 23. The region has been struck by a number of outbreaks this year. Photo: Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE