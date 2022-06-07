A microwave power transmission experiment on the ground. Photo: Dong Shiwei, National Key Laboratory of Science and Technology on Space Microwave, China Academy of Space Technology in Xian
China brings forward plans for space solar power plant
- Orbiting system to be launched in 2028, two years ahead of original plan, scientists say in paper
- Technological advances and potential military applications may have renewed government interest in the concept, researcher says
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A microwave power transmission experiment on the ground. Photo: Dong Shiwei, National Key Laboratory of Science and Technology on Space Microwave, China Academy of Space Technology in Xian