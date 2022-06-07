Chinese researchers say they have designed techniques that could minimise “off-target effects” of gene editing. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese scientists say ‘Midas’ touch helps to fine-tune CRISPR gene editing
- Newly devised method ‘robustly and significantly increased’ gene-editing efficiency, CAS researchers say
- Technique could be applied to improve efficiency of diverse CRISPR-Cas systems, team says in recently published paper
