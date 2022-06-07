Illustration compares males of the ancient giraffoid species butting heads (foreground) with modern giraffe males fighting (background). Illustration: Wang Yu and Guo Xiaocong
Why do giraffes have long necks? It could have been to fight for mates

  • Scientists have puzzled over how the mammals got their necks – it’s commonly believed evolution was driven by competition for food
  • But an analysis of fossils from 17 million years ago suggests early ancestor’s fierce headbutting was ‘likely the primary driving force’

Holly Chik

Updated: 8:00pm, 7 Jun, 2022

