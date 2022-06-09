Enterprise blockchain platform ChainMaker has been equipped with technology its developers say will make online transactions safer. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese blockchain platform ChainMaker says it has new technology to keep it secure from quantum attacks
- Developers say a digital signature algorithm further secures information transmission between financial institutions, official news agency reports
- Also known as Chang’An Chain, it is China’s first independent blockchain platform and was developed by a state-backed Beijing consortium
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Enterprise blockchain platform ChainMaker has been equipped with technology its developers say will make online transactions safer. Photo: Shutterstock