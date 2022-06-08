A mother takes her daughter to a special paediatric clinic in Kaohsiung, Taiwan on Wednesday. Photo: CNA
Taiwan reports record Covid-19 deaths, spike in local cases

  • Wednesday’s death toll of 159 was a record for a single day, while new infections crossed 80,000 for the second time
  • It comes as the island has been looking at easing border restrictions and shortening quarantine for business travellers

Jess Ma
Updated: 11:31pm, 8 Jun, 2022

