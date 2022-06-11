There is no “gold standard” test for diagnosing long Covid and doctors must rely on the patients’ own descriptions while ruling out other possible causes. Photo: Reuters
Explainer |
Can vaccination or drugs help defeat long Covid?
- WHO evidence suggests 10-20 per cent of people experience a variety of mid and long-term effects after they recover from initial Covid-19 illness
- Despite being designated a so-called milder variant, Omicron still causes long Covid, according to a British study
