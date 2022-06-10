The rocks studied were among samples received in 2017 from a senior US scientist. Photo: Liu Chuanzhou
Earth’s inner secrets revealed in oldest rocks found on ocean floor

  • Rocks from 2.8 billion years ago found in collection dredged up by US vessel in 2000, international team of geologists says in recent paper
  • Ancient rocks on relatively young ocean floor could upend long-held ideas about Earth’s mantle, study lead notes

Ling Xin
Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 10 Jun, 2022

