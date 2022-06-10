A team of physicists has reported taking a first step in potentially solving a major challenge in quantum computing. Photo: Shutterstock
‘Angel particle’ mimics may be first step to reliable quantum computers

  • A team of researchers led by physicists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences reports subatomic breakthrough
  • The scientists say groups of particles can behave like the theoretical particle which also has its own antiparticle

Holly Chik

Updated: 6:00pm, 10 Jun, 2022

