A nucleic acid Covid-19 testing booth in Beijing’s Chaoyang district, a bar cluster from where has spread to 14 of the city’s 16 districts. Photo: Xinhua
A nucleic acid Covid-19 testing booth in Beijing’s Chaoyang district, a bar cluster from where has spread to 14 of the city’s 16 districts. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

China Covid-19 cases rise, as Beijing bar cluster and Inner Mongolia trigger worries

  • Countrywide tally rose to 196 from 138 on Saturday, National Health Commission said
  • Beijing nightlife cluster has spread to all but two districts, as cases keep rising in locked down Inner Mongolian border city

Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 2:34pm, 12 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A nucleic acid Covid-19 testing booth in Beijing’s Chaoyang district, a bar cluster from where has spread to 14 of the city’s 16 districts. Photo: Xinhua
A nucleic acid Covid-19 testing booth in Beijing’s Chaoyang district, a bar cluster from where has spread to 14 of the city’s 16 districts. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE