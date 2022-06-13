A medical worker takes a swab sample from a person at a mobile Covid-19 testing booth in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Chinese capital tightens Covid controls to stamp out spread of bar cluster
- Beijing starts mass testing for district of 3.5 million after resident’s night of partying sparks new outbreak
- City’s reopening is thrown into chaos as 183 test positive so far, with new cases still emerging
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a person at a mobile Covid-19 testing booth in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Reuters