Chinese vaccines were critical when supplies of shots were tight around the world, Gavi’s CEO says. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese vaccines were critical when supplies of shots were tight around the world, Gavi’s CEO says. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

China has major vaccine role to play in future health challenges: Gavi

  • Chinese Covid shots were crucial when international supplies were tight, alliance chief says
  • Beijing can play a similar role with other diseases such as HPV, he says

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 13 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese vaccines were critical when supplies of shots were tight around the world, Gavi’s CEO says. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese vaccines were critical when supplies of shots were tight around the world, Gavi’s CEO says. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE