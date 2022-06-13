The researchers said AI was key to targeting satellites. Photo: Shutterstock
China develops AI that ‘can use deception to hunt satellites’

  • The team ran thousands of simulated space battles in which the hunters developed the ability to ‘trick’ their target
  • Researchers believe there will be no role for humans in this type of conflict, with AI being used to power both hunter and prey

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 12:02am, 14 Jun, 2022

