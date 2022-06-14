People protest in front of the Henan branch of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) demanding “return our money” in Zhengzhou city, central China’s Henan province. Photo: Weibo
Fears of data abuse as Chinese health code turns red for financial scandal protesters
- Bank customers whose deposits are frozen unable to join protests in Zhengzhou because their health QR codes turned red, declaring them a risk to public health
- Factory owner escorted from train station by police to university library where he and 10 other victims refused to go home while the matter remained unresolved
