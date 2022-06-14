China’s CDC has issued new guidelines on preventing and treating the monkeypox virus. Photo: AP
China calls for overseas arrivals to be monitored for signs of monkeypox
- China CDC urges all cities to keep watch, especially if someone has been to a country where cases were reported in the previous 21 days
- The virus has yet to be found in China, but more than 1,800 infections have been recorded in non-endemic countries since early May
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
China’s CDC has issued new guidelines on preventing and treating the monkeypox virus. Photo: AP