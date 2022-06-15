The DepGraph Supernode machine was nearly twice as fast as Japan’s Fugaku in solving a single source shortest path problem, a difficult graph problem affecting the performance of AI. Photo: Weibo
Science
China /  Science

Chinese students’ dream device defeats Japan’s most powerful supercomputer in world contest

  • DepGraph Supernode, started as a training project at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, was nearly twice as fast as nearest competitor
  • Secrecy of Chinese authorities regarding their large computers makes it difficult to accurately rank supercomputers from around the world, according to experts

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 5:32am, 15 Jun, 2022

