The DepGraph Supernode machine was nearly twice as fast as Japan’s Fugaku in solving a single source shortest path problem, a difficult graph problem affecting the performance of AI. Photo: Weibo
Chinese students’ dream device defeats Japan’s most powerful supercomputer in world contest
- DepGraph Supernode, started as a training project at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, was nearly twice as fast as nearest competitor
- Secrecy of Chinese authorities regarding their large computers makes it difficult to accurately rank supercomputers from around the world, according to experts
