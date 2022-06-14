Researchers transfer a container loaded with moon samples retrieved by the Chang’e 5 probe in Beijing in December 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Researchers transfer a container loaded with moon samples retrieved by the Chang’e 5 probe in Beijing in December 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Where did water on the moon come from? Chinese scientists find clues in lunar samples

  • Analysis of soil brought back to Earth suggests part of the answer is in the moon’s interior
  • Researchers also found fewer signs of water than previously thought

Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 11:01pm, 14 Jun, 2022

