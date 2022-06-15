A bronze head, excavated from the Sanxingdui ruins in Sichuan province, southwestern China, where archaeologists have discovered thousands of exquisite items. Photo: Xinhua
Why archaeologists are so excited by China’s Sanxingdui ruins

  • Ancient treasure trove reveals deep connections between the mysterious Shu kingdom and other early Chinese settlements
  • Thousands of intricate relics of gold, bronze, jade and ivory have been found, all relating to sacrificial activities

Echo Xie

Updated: 4:00pm, 15 Jun, 2022

