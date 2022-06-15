A bronze head, excavated from the Sanxingdui ruins in Sichuan province, southwestern China, where archaeologists have discovered thousands of exquisite items. Photo: Xinhua
Why archaeologists are so excited by China’s Sanxingdui ruins
- Ancient treasure trove reveals deep connections between the mysterious Shu kingdom and other early Chinese settlements
- Thousands of intricate relics of gold, bronze, jade and ivory have been found, all relating to sacrificial activities
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A bronze head, excavated from the Sanxingdui ruins in Sichuan province, southwestern China, where archaeologists have discovered thousands of exquisite items. Photo: Xinhua