The Heaven Supermarket is at the centre of the latest cluster of cases in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
The Heaven Supermarket is at the centre of the latest cluster of cases in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

Bar at centre of latest Beijing Covid cluster loses its licence as staff face criminal investigation

  • The authorities in the Chinese capital say the Heaven Supermarket bar in the Sanlitun nightlife district did not enforce controls properly
  • The cluster, which has been linked with 320 cases, is the latest outbreak linked to bars stretching from Hong Kong to Beijing

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 5:00pm, 15 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Heaven Supermarket is at the centre of the latest cluster of cases in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
The Heaven Supermarket is at the centre of the latest cluster of cases in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE