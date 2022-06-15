Taiwan has eased its entry rules as its policy of living with the virus is put to the test. Photo: CNA
China /  Science

As Taiwan reopens its borders, is it ready to live with Covid?

  • Tourists can again travel to the island from Wednesday with a shortened three-day quarantine period
  • But case numbers are still high and hospital workers say they have been overwhelmed in the latest surge

Jess Ma
Updated: 7:30pm, 15 Jun, 2022

