Taiwan has eased its entry rules as its policy of living with the virus is put to the test. Photo: CNA
As Taiwan reopens its borders, is it ready to live with Covid?
- Tourists can again travel to the island from Wednesday with a shortened three-day quarantine period
- But case numbers are still high and hospital workers say they have been overwhelmed in the latest surge
