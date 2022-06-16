In May and June each year, a large number of larvae in the Stichophthalma, or “jungle queen”, family grows into butterflies within a short time, creating a “butterfly explosion” in the Honghe butterfly valley. Photo: Xinhua
China’s rare ‘butterfly explosion’ at risk from ‘crazy’ tourism, ecologist warns
- Millions of butterflies bursting forth from chrysalises a ‘breathtaking’ sight only seen in China’s Yunnan province and Mexico
- As visitors rush to ‘dance with the butterflies’, ecologist warns about how overtourism in the 1960s damaged another butterfly habitat
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
In May and June each year, a large number of larvae in the Stichophthalma, or “jungle queen”, family grows into butterflies within a short time, creating a “butterfly explosion” in the Honghe butterfly valley. Photo: Xinhua