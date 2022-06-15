The jade was found in a bronze case with four carved dragons, the first discovery of its kind anywhere in China. Photo: Xinhua
The jade was found in a bronze case with four carved dragons, the first discovery of its kind anywhere in China. Photo: Xinhua
Science
China /  Science

Does this caged jade ‘guarded by four dragons’ hold key to secrets of lost Chinese civilisation?

  • The stone was found in a unique cage at Sanxingdui and archaeologists hope it may contain the first written evidence from the mysterious Shu kingdom
  • Artefacts previously found at the site suggest a complex, sophisticated civilisation lived in modern Sichuan province thousands of years ago

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 11:36pm, 15 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The jade was found in a bronze case with four carved dragons, the first discovery of its kind anywhere in China. Photo: Xinhua
The jade was found in a bronze case with four carved dragons, the first discovery of its kind anywhere in China. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE