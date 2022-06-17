A heavily oiled bird is rescued from waters affected by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, in June 2010. Photo: AP
Science
China /  Science

More than 90 per cent of oil slicks threatening global marine life caused by humans, US and Chinese scientists find

  • Article in Science journal reveals major shift from 1990s estimate showing roughly 50-50 split in human and natural sources
  • Governmental collaboration key to preventing the global problem threatening marine ecology and food safety, co-author says

Holly Chik
Updated: 2:00am, 17 Jun, 2022

