Morning rush hour in Shanghai after the lifting of a months-long Covid-19 lockdown. Photo: Reuters
China top Covid-19 fighter calls for all-in-one data portal like Europe’s EpiPulse

  • ‘Complex and fragmented’ monitoring systems must be rolled into one, say Liang Wannian and co-authors of Lancet Regional Health West Pacific article
  • Lack of effective shared information system beyond healthcare also highlighted by disease expert Yang Weizhong and others in 2020 study

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 8:49pm, 16 Jun, 2022

