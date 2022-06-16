Morning rush hour in Shanghai after the lifting of a months-long Covid-19 lockdown. Photo: Reuters
China top Covid-19 fighter calls for all-in-one data portal like Europe’s EpiPulse
- ‘Complex and fragmented’ monitoring systems must be rolled into one, say Liang Wannian and co-authors of Lancet Regional Health West Pacific article
- Lack of effective shared information system beyond healthcare also highlighted by disease expert Yang Weizhong and others in 2020 study
