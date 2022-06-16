Improving dopamine neurons is a key step in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Improving dopamine neurons is a key step in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Science
China /  Science

Chinese scientists take ‘important step’ in stem cell therapy to treat Parkinson’s disease

  • Chinese Academy of Sciences team discovered a new technique they say improved efficacy and safety in study on mice
  • Stem cell therapy is seen as a promising strategy as the disease is caused by the loss of one type of cell from a certain spot in the brain

Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 11:36pm, 16 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Improving dopamine neurons is a key step in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Improving dopamine neurons is a key step in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE