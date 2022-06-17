AWcorna, China’s first mRNA vaccine, has been developed by Abogen Biosciences, Walvax Biotechnology, and the Academy of Military Medical Sciences. Photo: AP
Chinese mRNA booster fights Omicron 4 times better than inactivated Covid-19 vaccines, researchers say

  • AWcorna vaccine produced 4.4 times more Omicron antibodies than Sinovac booster, scientists behind clinical trial write in Cell Research journal
  • Home-grown mRNA jab could be China’s best bet against the highly transmissible variant, with Pfizer-BioNTech’s version yet to clear regulatory hurdle

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 9:47pm, 17 Jun, 2022

AWcorna, China’s first mRNA vaccine, has been developed by Abogen Biosciences, Walvax Biotechnology, and the Academy of Military Medical Sciences. Photo: AP
